Miss the run on toilet paper? Two St. Louis area restaurants offer free rolls with carry-out orders

ST. LOUIS — Those who didn’t join the widespread stampede on toilet paper reserves in recent days may have another place to turn for the precious commodity, thanks to a promotion from some St. Louis restaurants. Better yet, the deal is seemingly compatible with “social distancing” measures used to slow the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Local restaurants Baileys’ Range and Rooster Cafe, which share the same ownership, are offering free toilet paper to those who place carry-out orders for food. The offer is valid “while supplies last,” the restaurants announced Saturday on Twitter.

“Can’t find that TP? We’ve got your back(side)!,” said identical posts from each restaurant. “Free TP with carryout orders while supplies last!”

Restaurant representatives could not immediately be reached for additional details.

The marketing appears to be aimed at individuals who are turning to delivery and carry-out options in order to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus.

While those social distancing acts are hailed as vital moves to promote public health and protect the health-care system from getting overrun, local restaurants say their bottom lines are getting hit with “crippling” force.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months!

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



