Mission Taco is expanding with a new restaurant in Kirkwood, its seventh in the St. Louis region and its largest.
The 12,000 square foot restaurant will open early next year in the space formerly occupied by the Kirkwood Station Brewing Co. at 105 E. Jefferson Street, Mission Taco said Monday. The location will have a corn tortilla production line, retro arcade, test kitchen and bar and space for events.
“We are going to be able to have some fun with the space, especially on the arcade side,” co-owner Adam Tilford said in a statement. “While our normal menu of Mission Taco Joint favorites will be available in the main dining room, the test kitchen in the Mission Arcade will be a place for our team to experiment with dishes that could potentially roll-out to our other locations.”