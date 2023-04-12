TOWN AND COUNTRY — Mission Taco Joint said Wednesday it will open a new restaurant and event space in Town and Country later this year.

The local chain said the new 7,500-square-foot location, its ninth restaurant, will be located at the Clayton Village Shopping Center, at 1000 Woods Mill Plaza, near other popular eateries like Katie’s Pizza & Pasta, Cooper’s Hawk and Napoli 2.

The restaurant will sit 160 people, and the event space up to 72, according to a release.

“We’re excited to bring Mission Taco Joint’s menu favorites and famous margaritas to Town and Country," co-owner Adam Tilford said in a statement. "We hope to make it an integral part of the community where family and friends can enjoy quality food and genuine hospitality.”