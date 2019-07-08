Mississippi Lime is acquiring the Calera, Ala., lime business of Covia, which operates as Southern Lime, for $135 million.
The Calera business supplies high-calcium quicklime and hydrated lime products to Southeastern U.S. customers. Last year, Calera generated $48.1 million in sales and a gross profit of $15.1 million.
The acquisition, expected to close during the second half of 2019, expands Mississippi Lime's facilities to nine locations and broadens HBM’s expertise in the chemicals and minerals sector, the companies said. Mississippi Lime is owned by Clayton-based HBM Holdings. “The business exposes us to a different geography and end-use mix, in a market we understand well," HBM CEO Anderson Fincher said in a statement.
