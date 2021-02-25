Missouri agency launches investigation after energy rates soared in storm

Prices shot from $2.45 per dekatherm earlier in the year to $225 per dekatherm — a unit roughly equivalent to what a house typically uses for one day of heating.

Fulton Director of Administration Bill Johnson said the city planned to charge customers less than $9 for the same fuel.

“There’s no way we could pass this cost onto the consumer,” Johnson said. “There’s just no way.”

City officials called it an “impending financial disaster,” and they expressed hope for a federal declaration of emergency to open eligibility for low-interest loans and grants.

Fulton officials said problems have been worse elsewhere. Some towns with municipal utilities had to get loans to cover their gas costs, or were exposed to even steeper prices — as much as $1,000 a dekatherm, said Johnson.

For customers of monopolized utility companies — such as Spire or Ameren, in St. Louis — price shocks won’t be felt instantly by customers. Companies raise rates to reflect increases in fuel costs, but those adjustments are delayed. As a result, prices paid in February might not be passed through to customers until the fall, state experts said.