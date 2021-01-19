Missouri American Water asks to increase rates about 20%

ST. LOUIS — Public hearings on Missouri American Water Company’s proposed rate hikes are scheduled to begin this week.
The St. Louis region’s dominant water utility is looking to boost its annual revenues by about $73.5 million, a jump of 21%.
The proposed rate increase, if approved, varies based on usage. For example, a residential customer who uses 3,000 gallons per month would see rates rise from $26.55 per month to $32.95, an increase of 24%. A residential customer who uses 7,000 gallons per month would see an increase from $49.95 to $60.88, an increase of 22%.
Missouri American filed its proposal with the Missouri Public Service Commission in June.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the PSC hearings will be held virtually.
Although members of the public are able to comment at any of the eight virtual meetings scheduled over the next two weeks, they are encouraged to participate in those that are closest to their service area.
To comment or take part in a question-and-answer session, individuals will need to register by 5 p.m. the day before each hearing, by providing their name, phone number, and email address. The information can be emailed to the PSC at mawccomments@psc.mo.gov, or provided over the phone by calling 1-800-392-4211.
The first local hearing scheduled for St. Louis will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. Another for Arnold will take place Friday at noon. On Monday, Jan. 22, a hearing for Maryland Heights is set for noon, followed by another for Ferguson at 6 p.m.
One for St. Charles — along with customers in Jefferson City and Mexico — will be held Jan. 26, at 6 p.m.
Each meeting can be “attended” over the phone, or through video streamed online. Different access codes, available through the PSC, correspond to each hearing.
More information about the local public hearings can be found on the PSC website, psc.mo.gov.