Missouri American Water pitches 25% rate increase for St. Louis-area customers

ST. LOUIS — Missouri American Water is pushing for a 25% rate increase, a bump of about $150 a year for the average customer.

The utility said it has been upgrading facilities and feverishly replacing water mains — some of which are century-old cast iron — and has plans to swap out 135 total miles of main in St. Louis County alone. The boost would amount to $99.6 million a year statewide, said company spokesperson Christie Barnhart.

She said there’s never “a good time to act” for a rate increase — especially on the heels of high inflation. But, she added: “We do have the ultimate responsibility to make sure that we’re delivering reliable service at the end of the day.”

Missouri American Water serves about 1.5 million water users in the state, with almost 75% concentrated in suburban St. Louis. The company says the main replacements are part of an effort to reduce breakages. Missouri American plans to invest more than $115 million this year in replacement efforts within St. Louis County, covering about 55 miles of pipe.

The company originally filed its request in July, and the review process is expected to be complete in May or June, Barnhart said. If granted in full, the company says that bills for an average residential customer would rise by between $12 and $13 per month.

Critics called it a brazen request.

“The last few public hearings have been rather large,” said John Coffman, a lawyer for the Consumers Council of Missouri, who advocates on utility issues.

He said that the council is “certainly hearing more and more about rate increases being a burden” across multiple utilities.

“It’s becoming an increasing problem,” he said.

Coffman also questioned whether Missouri American is investing too much too quickly in its infrastructure, and aiming to pass related costs that are too large — plus a profit — on to their captive customers.

Staff for the Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates the state’s monopolized utilities, have recommended that an annual revenue increase of $57.2 million be granted to the company, just over half of what it has requested.

The staff also recommends that the company’s St. Louis-area customers continue to be billed separately from those in the rest of the state. Missouri American hopes to consolidate their customers and bill them with uniform, statewide charges, but opponents have argued that such a change could cause the dense concentration of customers around St. Louis to essentially subsidize operations in more remote areas.

If the state’s recommendations win out, rate increases would instead be about $3.29 more per month for the average St. Louis-area customer, according to state officials.

The Public Service Commission is holding virtual hearings on Wednesday and Thursday so Missouri American customers can weigh in.

The 6 p.m. Wednesday hearing was originally supposed to be held in person in St. Louis, before the approach of a winter storm led the Public Service Commission to make it a virtual event.

Another virtual public hearing will be held at the same time Thursday. The state also said it will attempt to reschedule an in-person hearing in the area.

