Missouri board to investigate working conditions at pharmacies after hundreds complain

And 52% said they did not have adequate time to complete their job safely and effectively.

Pharmacy technicians are often the ones who fill prescriptions. Pharmacists counsel patients on usage and make final checks of each prescription before it gets to the patient. Their worry, generally, is that if they’re moving too quickly, they will miss errors in prescriptions and the wrong dosage or wrong medication could end up in the hands of patients.

Kimberly Grinston, executive director of the Missouri Board of Pharmacy, said COVID-19 has placed additional demands on pharmacists. Some had to cope with staff absences because of quarantine or illness. And the vaccines rolled out in winter, which is already a busy time .

“We had a convergence of all these things, so the board had concerns about staffing and working conditions,” Grinston said.

The board said this spring inspectors would specifically look at pharmacists’ working conditions, including staffing, prescription volumes and rest breaks.

Multiple pharmacists at chain pharmacies in the state declined to speak to the Post-Dispatch on the record.