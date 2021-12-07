Missouri cement plants scramble to cut greenhouse gases. ‘These are the steps that we need to take now.’

Missouri cement producers are looking to a range of new technologies — from freezing carbon as it exits smokestacks to chemically separating it — to combat the industry’s massive greenhouse gas pollution, and join a trend gathering momentum.

Missouri’s mix of abundant limestone and river access for shipping helps make it a national cement-production giant — trailing only Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The world’s largest cement kiln of its kind is at a plant near Ste. Genevieve that’s set to explore the use of carbon capture technology.

The Ste. Genevieve plant run by Swiss-owned LafargeHolcim, the top cement producer in the U.S., is just one recent example reflecting the push to decarbonize. The site was one of two Missouri cement plants recently chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to receive federal funding to assess carbon capture options on site, along with the Central Plains Cement Co.’s Sugar Creek Plant, outside of Kansas City. And in a separate move just a week later, Continental Cement Co., based in Chesterfield, announced its own intention to become carbon-neutral by 2050, joining a collection of industry peers.