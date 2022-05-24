Missouri considers new coal ash rule. Opponents say it would allow 'water pollution with impunity'

ST. LOUIS — Environmental advocates, lawyers and state regulators are squaring off again over how Missouri regulates coal ash, the waste from burning coal that is laced with mercury, arsenic and other contaminants.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has proposed a permit that would authorize water “impacted” by coal ash storage sites to be discharged into underground waterways, and not regularly monitored.

Energy utilities like Ameren are transitioning toward alternative coal ash storage techniques, but the companies are still allowed to keep old ash in leak-prone pits dug into the water table next to major rivers.

The regional chapter of the Sierra Club says Missouri's current proposal would allow “groundwater and surface water pollution with impunity.”

The department has scheduled a public hearing, online, from 9 a.m. to noon this morning, and will accept public comments by May 31.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.