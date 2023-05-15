ST. LOUIS — The region's leading private business and economic development organization has hired the chief of Missouri's economic development arm as its new point person on business attraction.

Greater St. Louis Inc. announced Monday that Maggie Kost, acting director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, will take over as the group's chief business attraction officer in late June. Kost has been acting director of the department since October 2021 and worked as a deputy director and communications chief there prior to leading it.

“Maggie Kost is one of the rising stars in economic development across the country with a strong track record of performance, and her experience and strong relationships here in the St. Louis metro and across the country will help continue the resurgence we are building here,” Greater St. Louis, Inc. CEO Jason Hall said in a statement.

Kost will replace Steven Pearce, who was hired less than a year ago to replace retiring area economic development veteran Steve Johnson. Greater St. Louis said Pearce is returning to the Charlotte, North Carolina region because of a family health issue.

Pearce said in the announcement that he has worked with Kost in his short time here and "she brings the skills, strategies, and contacts to the table to close major deals."

As a cabinet official in Gov. Mike Parson's administration, Kost also brings close relationships with Missouri state officials to the St. Louis-based organization.

“Her leadership at DED helped our state continue to drive economic success and attract new businesses, and we have the utmost confidence in her ability to help Greater St. Louis, Inc. in its mission to advance growth for St. Louis,” Parson said in a statement.

Though she has most recently worked in Jefferson City, and in Springfield, Missouri before that, Kost has roots in the region. She was raised in Godfrey in the Metro East and worked in St. Louis Public Schools via AmeriCorps.

“I believe in the vision and mission of Greater St. Louis, Inc," Kost said in the announcement. "Having a unified business voice for the bi-state St. Louis metro is driving major change and advancing the region’s business attraction efforts in a global arena."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Parson had a replacement in mind to take the top job at the DED following Kost's departure next month.