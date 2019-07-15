JEFFERSON CITY — Representatives with Gov. Mike Parson's office said Monday the governor would announce on Tuesday an agricultural company's St. Louis-area expansion.
The expansion, his office said, "will bring a significant number of new, high-paying jobs to the St. Louis area."
"The announcement comes after Governor Parson's first European trade mission, where he traveled internationally to highlight Missouri as an ideal location for business," a press release said.
While overseas, Parson met with Bayer AG CEO Werner Baumann. Bayer acquired agricultural giant Monsanto, based in Creve Coeur, in 2018.