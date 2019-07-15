Subscribe for 99¢
JEFFERSON CITY — Representatives with Gov. Mike Parson's office said Monday the governor would announce on Tuesday an agricultural company's St. Louis-area expansion.

The expansion, his office said, "will bring a significant number of new, high-paying jobs to the St. Louis area."

"The announcement comes after Governor Parson's first European trade mission, where he traveled internationally to highlight Missouri as an ideal location for business," a press release said.

While overseas, Parson met with Bayer AG CEO Werner Baumann. Bayer acquired agricultural giant Monsanto, based in Creve Coeur, in 2018.

Jack Suntrup covers state government and politics for the Post-Dispatch.

