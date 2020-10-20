Missouri governor touts new PPE distribution center in Overland

OVERLAND — Chicago-based manufacturer and distributor Optimas Solutions is opening a 30,000-square-foot distribution facility that will house its new line of cleaning, maintenance and personal protective equipment products.

The operation will start out small — there are two employees at the distribution center at 2039 Innerbelt Business Center Drive — but Optimas CEO Marc Strandquist said it has the potential to grow as Optimas customers begin adding PPE and maintenance products to their orders. The company projects the facility could be fulfilling $25 million to $30 million in sales in two years, which could push the workforce here closer to 50 people.

“We’re starting out with a 30,000-square-foot facility, but in our world, that could rapidly become a 100,000- to 150,000-square-foot facility as we become a large fulfillment center for a variety of people,” he said.

The growth prospects were enough to draw an appearance on Tuesday from Gov. Mike Parson, in the final stretch of his reelection campaign against Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway.