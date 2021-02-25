 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri House OKs ban on eminent domain for wind power line
0 comments

Missouri House OKs ban on eminent domain for wind power line

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Transmission lines and wind turbines

Transmission lines and wind turbines (123rf.com)

 123rf.com

JEFFERSON CITY — The use of eminent domain for a large wind-energy power line cutting through Missouri would be banned under a bill passed by the state House on Thursday.

The GOP-led House voted 123-33 Tuesday in favor of the bill, which would prevent the use of property owners’ land for the Grain Belt Express power line without their permission.

The high-voltage power line would carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana that serves eastern states.

The aim of the Missouri bill to stop the project’s developers, Invenergy Transmission, from pursuing condemnation if landowners won’t sell easements, which means allowing a piece of their land to be used for the power line.

Grain Belt developers decried the legislation as short-sighted and said the power line will lower energy costs for Missourians.

“Now more than ever, Missouri’s economy needs this billion-dollar project to proceed and families and businesses need the reliability and utility savings Grain Belt Express will deliver,” Invenergy spokeswoman Beth Conley said in a statement.

The measure now heads to the Republican-led state Senate for consideration.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Bottom Line: After rushing unemployment checks out, Missouri wants some of the money back

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports