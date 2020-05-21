You are the owner of this article.
Missouri jobless claims keep trending down
Missouri jobless claims keep trending down

Roberto's Trattoria opens after coronavirus pandemic shutdown

Bartender Brett Price talks with a pair of regular customers, Jan and Bob Koogler, at Roberto's Trattoria in south St. Louis County on May 18, 2020. It was the first day restaurants were allowed to open their dining rooms after the coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home order was eased. The restaurant staff wore masks as they worked. 

 Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch

JEFFERSON CITY — Mirroring the nation, initial jobless claims in Missouri continued to trend down from the historic levels reached as the pandemic shutdowns began, and the people on unemployment even began dropping as people returned to work earlier this month.

Nearly 28,000 Missourians filed jobless claims last week, a slight dip from the almost 31,000 who applied the week before and the lowest weekly number since the week of March 15. Still, some 564,000 Missourians have filed unemployment claims in that two-month period.

In Illinois, almost 73,000 people filed jobless claims last week, nearly identical to the number the week prior. Nationally, some 2.4 million people filed unemployment claims, down from almost 2.7 million who filed claims the week before. Nationally, the number of people approved for the program and requesting payments stood at 25 million the week of May 9, or roughly 17 percent of covered workers.

In Missouri, the number of people on the unemployment rolls fell to about 259,000 the week ending May 9, from 266,000 the week before. The state began allowing businesses to reopen at the beginning of the month, and some businesses in St. Louis and St. Louis County began reopening Monday. 

