Missouri jobless claims keep trending down

JEFFERSON CITY — Mirroring the nation, initial jobless claims in Missouri continued to trend down from the historic levels reached as the pandemic shutdowns began, and the people on unemployment even began dropping as people returned to work earlier this month.

Nearly 28,000 Missourians filed jobless claims last week, a slight dip from the almost 31,000 who applied the week before and the lowest weekly number since the week of March 15. Still, some 564,000 Missourians have filed unemployment claims in that two-month period.

In Illinois, almost 73,000 people filed jobless claims last week, nearly identical to the number the week prior. Nationally, some 2.4 million people filed unemployment claims, down from almost 2.7 million who filed claims the week before. Nationally, the number of people approved for the program and requesting payments stood at 25 million the week of May 9, or roughly 17 percent of covered workers.

In Missouri, the number of people on the unemployment rolls fell to about 259,000 the week ending May 9, from 266,000 the week before. The state began allowing businesses to reopen at the beginning of the month, and some businesses in St. Louis and St. Louis County began reopening Monday.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member