Missouri jobless claims top 20,000 last week

ST. LOUIS — Another 20,000 Missourians filed jobless claims last week, another week of lower initial claims but still a high number that indicates major stress on the labor market.

The last time that many unemployment claims were filed in the state, it was January 2010, and the country was beginning its long recovery from the Great Recession.

In Illinois, jobless workers filed 46,500 claims, down 20% from the week before. Nationally, another 1.9 people filed for unemployment last week, down about 12% from the week before.

The number of people on unemployment rolls nationally, or those who had been approved and were requesting benefits, ticked up by 650,000 the week ended May 23. The week before, the number had recorded its first weekly decline since mid-March.

In Missouri, the number of people requesting continued unemployment benefits fell by 20,000 the week ended May 23, to 235,500. That was the week when St. Louis and St. Louis County began easing stay-home restrictions and allowed many businesses to reopen. Missouri began lifting its restrictions outside of major cities in early May.