Missouri jobless rolls drop but stay high

ST. LOUIS — New unemployment claims in Missouri remained at recession levels for this time of year while jobless rolls continued to slowly decline amid the sputtering economy.

Another 10,400 Missourians filed for unemployment last week, about 1,200 more than the week before, according to government figures released Thursday. Illinois tallied 24,000 new jobless claims, just 2,100 fewer than the prior week.

In data that lags a week behind new claims, almost 16,000 Missourians dropped off the unemployment rolls the week ended Aug. 22, bringing the total of people collecting regular unemployment to 103,000 in the state.

But that doesn't include the number of people on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the federal program for self-employed workers who don't qualify for regular jobless benefits. That data lags by another week, and 59,000 Missourians remained on that program the week ending Aug. 15, virtually unchanged from the prior week. Together, the two numbers suggest there are still more people receiving jobless benefits in the state than during the worst months of the Great Recession.

Illinois jobless rolls declined 38,000 to 556,000 the week ended Aug. 22, and those on the PUA program remained unchanged at 119,000.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.