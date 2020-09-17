Missouri jobs fall, unemployment rises, signs of economic recovery stalling

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's economic recovery stalled last month as the state shed 1,200 jobs and the unemployment rate ticked up a tenth of a percentage point to 7%, according to new state figures released this week.

The flat jobs figures follow a robust July where the state added back 72,000 jobs and unemployment dropped nearly a whole percentage point. They're also the first jobs figures since the $600 federal unemployment supplement, which kept out-of-work Americans pumping money into the economy, expired at the end of July.

Nearly every major employment sector in the state showed slight declines. The job growth that did occur was in government and leisure and hospitality, hit hardest at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and still nearly 50,000 jobs shy of where it was a year ago. Overall, Missouri has about 128,000 fewer jobs than it had in August 2019.

Jobless claims inch up in Missouri, decline in Illinois Three weeks after a $600 federal unemployment supplement expired, it's unclear whether the economy will continue recovering.