Missouri medical marijuana sales near $1M per day

ST. LOUIS — Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries topped $30 million in monthly sales for the first time in March as the industry continued to pick up steam.

That put overall sales for the 17-month-old program at nearly $300 million, more than a third of which has come since December.

Officials at the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association, an industry group, said the growth was driven by new dispensaries opening and lower prices prompted by the increased competition. 

Andrew Mullins, executive director of the association, called the sales data “great news” for shops and patients alike.

The industry group said annual sales should easily top $300 million in 2022 and could go even higher. More than a dozen of the 203 dispensaries allowed under a plan voters approved in 2018 have yet to open. The group is also backing a plan to ask voters this fall to legalize recreation marijuana, which could double sales.

