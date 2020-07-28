Missouri, overwhelmed by unemployment claims, awards emergency contract for extra claims center

While the state labor department said that UInteract has "overall been reliable" during the crisis, it acknowledged there "have been instances of system downtime" — but it said they were intended to improve the system and help process federal assistance claims.

Ernst and Young will assist the Division of Employment Security, which operates the system under the labor department, with "enhanced reporting to pinpoint claim issues." The firm will also review UInteract "to make it more user-friendly and easier to navigate," according to the department.

The division is already working on a new calling system so claimants can schedule an appointment to work on their claim with a state representative. The department also said it continues to hire employees and temporary workers to help with call volume and jobless claim processing.