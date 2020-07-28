Missouri, overwhelmed by unemployment claims, hires Ernst and Young to review its system

A month ago, Missouri reversed some of the steps it initially took to make it easier for people to claim unemployment benefits. The waiting period for jobless applicants it had waived was reinstated July 5, again delaying payments for applicants by a week. Jobless beneficiaries also had to start documenting two work-search activities a week at the beginning of the month, and it encouraged employers to report workers who refused to return to work so they could be removed from the benefit rolls.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has processed $3.4 billion in unemployment claims to more than 490,000 Missourians. Most of that money was via the $600 federal supplement to the state's maximum payment of $320 a week. That $600 payment — equivalent to $15 an hour for a full-time worker — expired last week.

Unemployment drops to 7.9% in Missouri as thousands return to work Missouri retailers were still down almost 14,000 jobs from last year, and accommodation and food service had 62,000 fewer jobs than a year ago.

Congress is haggling over an extension of those payments amid a resurgence of the virus. The Democratic controlled House weeks ago passed a bill keeping the $600 payment through the end of the year. The GOP-controlled Senate proposes reducing the supplement to a flat rate of $200 through September before transitioning to a payment worth 70% of prior earnings when combined with state assistance.

But many states, which already struggled to process standard unemployment claims, have warned their systems couldn't process claims based on a percentage of a claimant's prior income. The time it would take to institute such a system to get money to households was part of the reason an across-the-board $600 payment, rather than something more proportional, was added to the emergency CARES Act that passed in March.

