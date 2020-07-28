Missouri, overwhelmed by unemployment claims, hires Ernst and Young to review the system

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said Monday it had hired professional services consulting firm Ernst and Young to review the state's unemployment system amid a historic surge in claims due to the coronavirus and ensuing recession.
“Every claim that awaits an eligibility determination is an individual facing uncertainty on the next step of how to pay for groceries, rent and other bills,” Labor Department Director Anna Hui said in a statement. “This is why we are engaging the help of Ernst and Young, whose additional manpower, perspectives, expertise, and experiences will help the state meet citizens’ needs by processing claims and answering calls, all the while analyzing our existing unemployment program processes so that together we can improve service delivery to meet current and future needs."
The announcement follows a July 13 service outage of the state's online unemployment system, UInteract, caused by “network-related issues" that prevented some claimants from filing weekly payment requests that afternoon. The UInteract system was also down from 10 p.m. July 23 to 6 a.m. July 24 for "maintenance," according to the department's website.
Most people requesting payment for last week have been able to do so, the state said.
Missouri, like other states, has faced a flood of unemployment claims that, at the beginning of the pandemic, exceeded even the Great Recession, overwhelming its staff and antiquated computer system. Missouri was one of 12 states to pass up federal funding in the 2009 stimulus bill to modernize its unemployment system.
The state labor department said that UInteract has "overall been reliable" during the crisis, it acknowledged there "have been instances of system downtime to increase capacity in order to more effectively deliver benefits under the three new federal programs" passed by Congress this year to extend federal dollars to unemployed workers.
Ernst and Young will assist the Division of Employment Security, which operates the state unemployment system under the labor department, with "enhanced reporting to pinpoint claim issues." The firm will also review UInteract "to make it more user-friendly and easier to navigate," according to the department.
The changes come a day before all statewide restrictions related to the global pandemic are lifted in Missouri.
DES is already working on a new calling system so claimants can schedule an appointment to work on their claim with a state representative. The department also said it continues to hire employees and temporary workers to help with call volume and jobless claim processing.
A month ago, Missouri reversed some of the steps it initially took to make it easier for people to claim unemployment benefits. The waiting period for jobless applicants it had waived was reinstated July 5, again delaying payments for applicants by a week. Jobless beneficiaries also had to start documenting two work-search activities a week at the beginning of the month, and it encouraged employers to report workers who refused to return to work so they could be removed from the benefit rolls.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state has processed $3.4 billion in unemployment claims to more than 490,000 Missourians. Most of that money was via the $600 federal supplement to the state's maximum payment of $320 a week. That $600 payment — equivalent to $15 an hour for a full-time worker — expired last week.
Missouri retailers were still down almost 14,000 jobs from last year, and accommodation and food service had 62,000 fewer jobs than a year ago.
Congress is haggling over an extension of those payments amid a resurgence of the virus. The Democratic controlled House weeks ago passed a bill keeping the $600 payment through the end of the year. The GOP-controlled Senate proposes reducing the supplement to a flat rate of $200 through September before transitioning to a payment worth 70% of prior earnings when combined with state assistance.
But many states, which already struggled to process standard unemployment claims, have warned their systems couldn't process claims based on a percentage of a claimant's prior income. The time it would take to institute such a system to get money to households was part of the reason an across-the-board $600 payment, rather than something more proportional, was added to the emergency CARES Act that passed in March.
