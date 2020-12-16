Missouri panel rejects moratorium on utility shutoffs during pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY — The state Public Service Commission has rejected an effort to prevent utility companies from disconnecting residential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission said in a statement Wednesday.

The Consumers Council of Missouri, which advocates on behalf of consumer interests, had requested an emergency order for a moratorium on disconnections through at least March 31.

But the commission determined it didn't have the authority to grant the council's request, according to the statement.

“The commission has carefully reviewed Consumer Council’s motion and shares its concern for the well-being of utility customers and all Missouri citizens during the pandemic,” the commission said. “However, the commission can only take the actions it is has been authorized by the state legislature to take."

The state regulators also asserted that the council didn't prove that the moratorium was necessary "to protect the public from an immediate danger ..."

A representative for the St. Louis-based council could not be reached Wednesday for a response to the commission's decision.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.