Missouri’s annual sales tax holiday set for this weekend

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through Sunday, during which certain back-to-school purchases such as school supplies, computers and clothing will be exempt from state sales tax.

During the weekend, the state’s portion of the tax rate, or 4.225%, will not be charged on the following items:

• Clothing that does not have a taxable value of more than $100. Eligible clothing items include any article of apparel intended to be worn on or about the body, including footwear and disposable diapers for infants or adults. Cloth and other material used to make school uniforms or other school clothing are also included. Not included are watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands or belt buckles.