Missouri’s minimum wage for most workers now $10.30; it’s $11 in Illinois

JEFFERSON CITY — For the first time, Missouri’s minimum wage tops $10 per hour for most private sector workers.
The new hourly rate is $10.30, an increase of 85 cents, as of Jan. 1.
The increase was mandated by Proposition B, which was approved by voters in 2018. That law put in place large annual increases in the wage, with the goal of bringing it to $12 in 2023.
The higher wage does not apply to all businesses or employers, the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says.
Retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales are less than $500,000 aren’t affected. Nor are public employers. And the law also carves out exceptions for agricultural employers.
Compensation for tipped employees must also total at least $10.30 per hour. Employers are required to pay tipped employees at least $5.15 per hour, plus any amount necessary to bring the employee’s total compensation to a minimum of $10.30 per hour.
The state law also requires that employers pay workers at least one-and-one-half times the regular rate for hours worked over 40 in a workweek. For a worker making $10.30 an hour, overtime pay would be $15.45.
Missouri’s minimum wage used to be tied to the inflation rate. In 2018, when voters approved Prop B, it was $7.85.
The federal minimum wage of $7.25 hasn’t been increased by Congress since 2009.
To download a copy of the Missouri’s updated wage poster, go to labor.mo.gov/DLS/MinimumWage.
Illinois
In Illinois, the state minimum wage rose to $11 an hour with the start of the new year.
It’s the third increase in the Illinois minimum in the past year, rising from $9.25 an hour on Jan. 1, 2020, then $10 an hour on July 1. The rate will increase by $1 an hour every January until it hits $15 per hour in 2025.
People who earn tips as part of their jobs are not subject to the state’s regular wage regulations, with the minimum for those workers going up to $6.60 in 2021 on its way to $9 per hour in 2025. If a tipped earner makes less than minimum wage after accounting for the tips they earn, their employer is expected to make up the difference.
The increases are because of a February 2019 amendment to the state's minimum wage law increasing rates for low earners.
“We want to make sure that workers earning minimum wage are aware that the $1 increase should be reflected in their paychecks for any time they work after the first of the year,” said Michael Kleinik, director of the Illinois Department of Labor, in a press release.