Missouri’s minimum wage for most workers now $10.30; it’s $11 in Illinois

Missouri’s minimum wage used to be tied to the inflation rate. In 2018, when voters approved Prop B, it was $7.85.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 hasn’t been increased by Congress since 2009.

To download a copy of the Missouri’s updated wage poster, go to labor.mo.gov/DLS/MinimumWage.

Illinois

In Illinois, the state minimum wage rose to $11 an hour with the start of the new year.

It’s the third increase in the Illinois minimum in the past year, rising from $9.25 an hour on Jan. 1, 2020, then $10 an hour on July 1. The rate will increase by $1 an hour every January until it hits $15 per hour in 2025.

People who earn tips as part of their jobs are not subject to the state’s regular wage regulations, with the minimum for those workers going up to $6.60 in 2021 on its way to $9 per hour in 2025. If a tipped earner makes less than minimum wage after accounting for the tips they earn, their employer is expected to make up the difference.

The increases are because of a February 2019 amendment to the state's minimum wage law increasing rates for low earners.