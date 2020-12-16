 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri’s minimum wage rate for most workers will climb to $10.30 on Jan. 1
0 comments

Missouri’s minimum wage rate for most workers will climb to $10.30 on Jan. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Minimum wage protest

Protesters march down the sidewalk in front of McDonald's, 8127 Olive Blvd., on Friday, July 19, 2019. The group was one in a ten city protest to call on McDonald's to raise wages to $15 an hour and introduce union rights. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous

JEFFERSON CITY — For the first time, Missouri’s minimum wage will top $10 per hour for most private sector workers.

The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says the new hourly rate will be $10.30, an increase of 85 cents, beginning Jan. 1.  

The increase was mandated by Proposition B, which was approved by voters in 2018. That law put in place large annual increases in the wage, with the goal of bringing it to $12 in 2023.  

But the higher wage doesn’t apply to all businesses or employers.

Retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales are less than $500,000 aren’t affected. Nor are public employers. And the law also carves out exceptions for agricultural employers.  

Compensation for tipped employees must also total at least $10.30 per hour. Employers are required to pay tipped employees at least $5.15 per hour, plus any amount necessary to bring the employee’s total compensation to a minimum of $10.30 per hour.

The state law also requires that employers pay workers at least one-and-one-half times the regular rate for hours worked over 40 in a workweek. For a worker making $10.30 an hour, overtime pay would be $15.45.

Missouri’s minimum wage used to be tied to the inflation rate. In 2018, when voters approved Prop B, it was $7.85. 

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 hasn’t been increased by Congress since 2009.

To download a copy of the state’s updated wage poster, go to labor.mo.gov/DLS/MinimumWage.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports