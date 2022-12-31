Missouri’s minimum wage set to increase Sunday

Missouri’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents on Sunday to $12 per hour, up from $11.15 per hour.

That will result in more than 363,000 Missourians directly getting a raise at the start of the new year, according to Missouri Jobs with Justice, a statewide coalition.

“As Missourians, we work hard for our families and our communities. We have shown that when we unite to improve our state’s economic policies, we all benefit,” said Caitlyn Adams, executive director of Missouri Jobs with Justice, in a statement.

With 62% support, Missouri voters in 2018 approved a phased-in plan for raising the minimum wage from $7.85. It was the first time the minimum wage was increased since 2006, which was also a voter-approved raise.

The 2018 plan called for hiking the state’s minimum wage by 85 cents yearly on Jan. 1 before topping out at $12 per hour in 2023.

That means that this is the final mandated 85-cent raise for the state’s minimum wage under the measure. Future wage increases would be based on changes in the consumer price index.

Employers engaged in retail or service businesses whose annual gross income is less than $500,000 are not required to pay the state minimum wage rate, according to the Missouri Department of Labor. The law also doesn’t apply to public employers, nor does it allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage rate. Compensation for tipped employees must also total at least $12 per hour.

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour.

Currently, 30 states and Washington, D.C., have minimum wages above the federal rate, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The minimum wage in Kansas and Oklahoma is set at the federal rate.