Missouri 'safety net' hospitals to receive $240 million in federal relief funds
Missouri 'safety net' hospitals to receive $240 million in federal relief funds

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is distributing more than $240 million in relief funds this week to Missouri hospitals that provide health care to individuals regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.

Twenty one Missouri hospitals will receive anywhere from $5 million to $50 million in funds as a direct deposit. More than $10 billion will be delivered to hospitals across the nation. 

“Healthvcare providers who focus on treating the most vulnerable Americans, including low-income and minority patients, are absolutely essential to our fight against COVID-19,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

An HHS spokeswoman declined to say which hospitals will receive the money.

