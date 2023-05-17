ST. LOUIS — Statewide unemployment remained at 2.5% in April, marking yet another month of below-3% joblessness in Missouri and signaling that employers will likely continue to struggle to hire.

Unemployment was 2.5% in March, and remained steady in April, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

For more than 20 years, 3% unemployment was a record for Missouri. Logged for four months, from November 1999 to February 2000, it was the lowest number the state had seen since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the numbers. It was not recorded again until the massive labor market rebalancing set off by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unemployment rate fell below 3% in January 2022, hit an all-time low of 2.1% in the summer of 2022, and has risen only slightly since.