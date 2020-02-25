Missouri Technology Corporation names new director

JEFFERSON CITY — A St. Louis native with experience in academic research and private investment was been tapped to lead the Missouri Technology Corporation.

Jack Scatizzi will serve as executive director of the corporation, which is a public-private partnership aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and emerging technology companies.

“It’s an honor to serve and help advance Missouri’s entrepreneurial ambitions,” Scatizzi said in a Tuesday news release from the Department of Economic Development. “I am eager to get to work supporting Missouri’s startup leaders and the state’s entire economic development community.”

The Missouri Technology Corporation has a particular focus on bioscience industries, according to its website, and Scatizzi has a history in the field.

After getting a Ph.D. in molecular microbiology and immunology from St. Louis University's School of Medicine, Scatizzi worked as a researcher at the University of California-San Diego. He also worked at the Scripps Research Institute, which is focused on bioscience and medical innovation.