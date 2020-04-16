Missouri unemployment claims tick up

JEFFERSON CITY — The rapid pace of layoffs and furloughs continued last week, with Missourians filing 101,722 unemployment claims and Illinois receiving 141,049 claims.

Nationally, though the pace of jobless claims slowed a bit from the initial shock of the COVID-19 crisis, the 5.24 million claims filed for the week ending April 11 is still a staggering number that surpasses other recessions and illustrates the rapid economic shutdown caused by the pandemic. National claims peaked the week ending March 28 at 6.87 million unemployment claims.

The number of Illinoisans filing claims also slowed from the 200,000 people who filed for unemployment the week ending April 4.

In Missouri, people applying for unemployment ticked up 11 percent from 91,049 the week before. Since March 15, 340,000 Missourians have filed for jobless benefits — a figure equal to the total number of unemployment claims filed in the state from mid-June 2018 through February 2020.

Missouri this week began paying out the $600 a week federal benefit Congress authorized in its emergency aid package last month. That is paid on top of Missouri's weekly unemployment benefit, which maxes out at $320 a week, one of the least generous in the country.

The state also said it would begin paying gig workers as soon as next week. Missouri and other states' systems aren't set up to pay independent contractors such as Uber and Lyft drivers because those companies and their workers don't pay unemployment insurance taxes. But under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, signed into law on March 27, those self-employed workers are now eligible.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member