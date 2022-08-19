 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri unemployment rate declines again in July

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's unemployment rate declined to 2.5% in July, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the highest point in recent years, unemployment in Missouri hit 11.2%, in April of 2020. The state started 2022 with an unemployment rate of 3.8% in January.

Jared Bernstein, member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors, said the rate is the lowest in the 46-year history of the data.

Bernstein credited the manufacturing and services sectors for the improvements, noting that with gas prices falling, consumers may be spending more on restaurants and retail.

