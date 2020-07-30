Missouri unemployment rolls rise for first time since May 2

JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians filed another 14,804 initial jobless claims last week, 2,600 more than they filed the week ending July 18, according to state and federal figures released Thursday.

The increase in unemployment applications is the first after three weeks of declines in the state and comes as Missouri records a surge of new coronavirus cases.

While still high by historical standards, the number of claims in Missouri last week remains lower than the beginning of the month.

But in another possible indicator of slowing economic recovery, the number of people actually approved and on the state's regular unemployment benefits the week ending July 18 increased for the first time since the week of April 26, when Missouri's unemployment rolls peaked at 263,000. Missouri's regular unemployment rolls grew by 2,700 to 180,000 during the week ending July 18.

In Illinois, new claims dropped by 4,000 to 32,000 last week. Those receiving Illinois unemployment benefits the week ending July 18 fell by 11,000 to 645,000.

Nationally, new claims were virtually unchanged last week at 1.4 million. But the week before, the nation's unemployment rolls increased by 867,000 to 17 million.