Missouri unemployment ticks up for third consecutive month, but still near record low

ST. LOUIS — The state unemployment rate rose to 2.8% in December, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

December marked the third consecutive increase in the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, but was still a near-record low. In September the rate hit 2.4%, the lowest number in the 47-year history of the data.

Construction jobs fell by 4,400 in December, and accommodation and food services jobs declined 4,200. The health care and social assistance sector gained 1,300 jobs.

