Missouri's first Amazon 4-Star store opens in St. Louis Galleria
Missouri's first Amazon 4-Star store opens in St. Louis Galleria

Amazon 4-Star store

The Amazon 4-Star store opened Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the St. Louis Galleria. It's the first such store in Missouri. PHOTO BY LEAH THORSEN.

 Leah Thorsen

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Amazon on Wednesday opened its first Missouri store in the St. Louis Galleria as it continues to increase its brick-and-mortar presence around the country. 

Every product in the Amazon 4-Star store is rated 4 stars and above by Amazon customers, is a top seller, or is new and trending on amazon.com, the company said. 

The store in the Galleria is near Nordstrom, between the Tommy Bahama and Free People stores. 

Online giant Amazon in recent years has opened bookstores as well as Amazon Go stores that don't use cashiers — and it purchased the Whole Foods grocery chain in 2017.

In its 4-Star stores, Prime members pay the same price they'd pay online. Non-Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

On Wednesday, the store featured a table devoted to what's trending in St. Louis, which included the Azul board game and a salad spinner.

Other items for sale included Amazon devices as well as books, electronics, toys, games and other home gadgets.

