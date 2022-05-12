 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIT selects St. Louis for two-year program to boost entrepreneurs

The Venture Cafe brings people and dreams together

Charli Cooksey, at right, talks with Leo Portal on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Venture Cafe in the Cortex area of St. Louis. Cooksey is looking for entrepreneurs to encourage them to apply to her accelerator company called Elevate/Elevar. Portal has a facial recognition company called LaTrop Biometric. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

ST. LOUIS — An program run by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology selected St. Louis to be part of a two-year project focused on boosting entrepreneurship, Greater St. Louis Inc. announced this week.

MIT's Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program will focus on growing St. Louis' bioscience and geospatial sectors.

It will include representatives from Greater St. Louis Inc., BioSTL, GeoFutures, Cortex, Danforth Plant Science Center and Pluton Biosciences Inc.

"Participating in this prestigious program will further enhance our efforts in biosciences and geospatial technology and help us promote the type of innovation and entrepreneurship that will drive inclusive growth across the St. Louis metro over the next decade," Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall said in a statement.

