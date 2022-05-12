MIT selects St. Louis for two-year program to boost entrepreneurs

ST. LOUIS — An program run by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology selected St. Louis to be part of a two-year project focused on boosting entrepreneurship, Greater St. Louis Inc. announced this week.

"Participating in this prestigious program will further enhance our efforts in biosciences and geospatial technology and help us promote the type of innovation and entrepreneurship that will drive inclusive growth across the St. Louis metro over the next decade," Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall said in a statement.