MLS ownership group releases new renderings for stadium

ST. LOUIS — The local Major League Soccer ownership group is adding steps to the eastern edge of its planned stadium downtown and has updated landscaping, according to new designs released on Wednesday.

Design work from architects HOK and Snow Kreilich Architects is moving ahead on the stadium planned at Market and 20th streets, and ramps to and from Highway 40 (Interstate 64) have already closed in the Downtown West area to make way for the stadium, which the team hopes to have ready by March 2022.

"Making the stadium more accessible from 22nd street and adjusting planting locations to create a more active public environment will only enhance the stadium’s ability to connect Downtown West and extend the Gateway Mall, while directing it north and south,” Julie Snow, co-founder of Snow Kreilich Architects, said in a statement.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen last week approved key development plans and some tax incentives for the stadium, which the ownership group expects could cost between $350 and $400 million.