MoJobs website online again

The public interface of the MoJobs website, the state’s labor data exchange and case management system, has been brought back online with most of its features as of Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development.

The website went down at the end of June due to an outage affecting the site’s vendor, Geographic Solutions Inc.

With the site up again, employers have the ability to post job openings and job seekers can continue job search services.

Some functions are still unavailable. The MoJobs Connect app is still down, as well as some interfaces within the MoJobs system, including the Tallify assessment.

All MoJobs users will be required to reset their passwords upon login. Resources and instructions will continue to be available on the jobs.mo.gov website until the MoJobs system is restored to full service.

Missourians can still receive services by phone at 1-888-728-5627 or by visiting a local Missouri Job Center.