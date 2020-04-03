‘Mom & Pop’ firms worry they will be squeezed out of small business coronavirus aid

Jared Bernstein, an economist at the liberal-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said well-oiled bigger enterprises could get to the head of the line for loans that will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“At the end of the day it’s going to be very hard to figure out how to help the smallest, most vulnerable businesses. We’re in a tsunami here and some people will get washed away,” Bernstein said.

Before Congress could even pass the economic stimulus, consultants advised clients to ready their applications for “forgivable” loans that can turn into grants if the money is used for payroll, rent and other expenses.

“We would advise consulting your own preferred lender now,” the Berman and Company public-relations firm wrote to clients on March 25, two days before President Trump signed the bill into law.

Restaurant and hotel owners and their workers, reeling from shutdowns, were high on policymakers’ list of concerns as they crafted the bill.

The restaurant industry lost $25 billion in sales and 3 million jobs in the first three weeks of March, according to the National Restaurant Association, a trade group that represents various-sized food establishments.