Monroe-Randolph County Enterprise Zone brings investments, jobs to the region

Two companies are moving to Randolph and Monroe counties, in Illinois, after officials formed a special business district in January, the counties announced this week.

DeRossett Investments began construction in Waterloo, in Monroe County, to consolidate and re-locate two of their medical canvassing companies. The move is expected to bring 130 jobs to the region within the next two years, including both relocating employees and new job openings.

Next Level Metal, a growing custom metalwork company, is buying property in Evansville, in Randolph County, with plans to retain over a dozen jobs and potentially expand as the business grows.

Both companies will benefit from 0.5% investment tax credit against state income tax and 6.25% building sales tax exemption on building materials used for permanent structures.

The Monroe-Randolph County Enterprise Zone provides financial incentives and reduces operating and construction costs for companies moving into or investing in the zone. In return, counties expect the new coming companies to increase tax value of previously vacant properties and bring new people to the region.

Businesses already within the Zone, or that agree to move into one, can qualify for several tax incentives, including an investment tax credit, state sales and utilities tax exemptions, and an exemption on retailers’ occupation tax paid on building materials.

