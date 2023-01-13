More apartments, new restaurants to open in Laclede’s Landing

ST. LOUIS — A local developer has started construction on nearly 100 new apartments in Laclede's Landing after wrapping up another redevelopment in the downtown St. Louis neighborhood.

Advantes Development Group said the $9.6 million redevelopment of Hoffman Lofts and the $13 million redevelopment of Greeley Lofts on north Second Street will add 21 and 36 apartments, respectively, according to a release. Hoffman Lofts is expected to open beginning in August and Greeley in June.

Advantes is partnering with Munsok So of the So Hospitality Group, which started the Drunken Fish restaurant brand, on the Greeley development. So also owns the adjacent Cutlery Building.

Advantes is partnering with David Messner of Burnham & Messner Development Co. on the Trader Lofts renovation, a $5.7 million project that will add 20 apartments to the Landing. That project is slated to open in early 2024. A new restaurant from the owner of The Lou Eats & Drinks is slated for the site, according to the release.

Another restaurant, from the owners and operators of Cafe Piazza in Benton Park, is slated to open this spring at the nearby Paincourt Lofts, which added 10 new apartments in November.

In total, the ongoing renovations are expected to add 77 new apartments to the Landing.

Advantes is led by Brian and Gretchen Minges.

The company received 10 years of tax abatement for each project.