 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1

More apartments, new restaurants to open in Laclede’s Landing

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A local developer has started construction on nearly 100 new apartments in Laclede's Landing after wrapping up another redevelopment in the downtown St. Louis neighborhood. 

Advantes Development Group said the $9.6 million redevelopment of Hoffman Lofts and the $13 million redevelopment of Greeley Lofts on north Second Street will add 21 and 36 apartments, respectively, according to a release. Hoffman Lofts is expected to open beginning in August and Greeley in June.

Advantes is partnering with Munsok So of the So Hospitality Group, which started the Drunken Fish restaurant brand, on the Greeley development. So also owns the adjacent Cutlery Building. 

Advantes is partnering with David Messner of Burnham & Messner Development Co. on the Trader Lofts renovation, a $5.7 million project that will add 20 apartments to the Landing. That project is slated to open in early 2024. A new restaurant from the owner of The Lou Eats & Drinks is slated for the site, according to the release. 

People are also reading…

Another restaurant, from the owners and operators of Cafe Piazza in Benton Park, is slated to open this spring at the nearby Paincourt Lofts, which added 10 new apartments in November. 

In total, the ongoing renovations are expected to add 77 new apartments to the Landing.

Advantes is led by Brian and Gretchen Minges. 

The company received 10 years of tax abatement for each project. 

Robert Cohen has been a staff photographer at the Post-Dispatch for 23 years. His work following unrest in Ferguson after the killing of Michael Brown was part of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography awarded to the photo staff. He was a finalist for a Pulitzer in 2010 for work documenting the plight of homeless families living in suburban motels during the recession. Most recently in 2021 he was a finalist for 'Photographer of the Year' in the Pictures of the Year International competition. 
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How likely are you to be audited this tax season?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News