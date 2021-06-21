More apartments planned in Laclede's Landing

ST. LOUIS — A downtown St. Louis developer plans to add more apartments to Laclede's Landing.

Advantes Development, led by Brian Minges, plans to build 10 apartments and roughly 2,000 square feet of retail space at the Paincourt Building, 813 North Second St.

On Tuesday, the city's Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority is slated to sign a redevelopment agreement with Advantes that includes 10 years of tax abatement. The Board of Aldermen approved tax abatement for the property late last year.

Minges also has acquired multiple buildings in the Landing with New Legacy Development Partners' David Messner in a bid to revitalize the historic neighborhood.

Advantes Group developed 50 apartments in the Peper Lofts, the Landing’s first major residential project.

