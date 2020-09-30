More robots coming to the aisles of Schnucks stores

Aisle-roaming robots are coming to an additional 46 Schnuck Market stores to help with tasks such as looking for out-of-stock items and verifying prices.
Each 30-pound robot named Tally is equipped with sensors to help it navigate the store’s layout and avoid bumping into customers’ carts. When it detects areas that aren’t fully stocked, the data is shared with store management.
The added robots means a Tally will be in 62 stores — more than half of the chain, Schnucks said Wednesday.
With this expansion, Tally will scan, on average, more than 4.2 million products per day. The grocer said the robots provide "accurate, frequent and comprehensive insights into product flow and operations."
Schnucks piloted the Tally robot in July 2017 in three stores and added more the next year.
The robots traversed store aisles two to three times per day and "autonomously captured inventory" for roughly 35,000 products per store with each traversal, the grocer said.
Tally is manufactured by the San Francisco-based Simbe Robotics, which was founded in 2014. It has placed Tally robots in retailers that include dollar stores and grocery stores across the country.
"The amount of critical data and valuable insights that Tally continues to bring us from a select number of stores is immeasurable,”"said Dave Steck, Schnucks vice president of IT infrastructure and development, in a statement. "By expanding our partnership with Simbe and introducing Tally to more than half our stores, we will improve our in-stock position for our customers and free up our teams from tedious inventory-related tasks, allowing more focus on service."
Schnucks said benefits of Tally include 14 times more out-of-stock detection and at least a 20% reduction in out-of-stock items in stores using Tally. The robots also provide more efficient inventory management, more streamlined ordering and replenishment to ensure shelves are restocked quicker and access to real-time product location data through the Schnucks Rewards app.
A phone message left with the union that represents Schnucks employees was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.