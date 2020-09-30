More robots coming to the aisles of Schnucks stores

Aisle-roaming robots are coming to an additional 46 Schnuck Market stores to help with tasks such as looking for out-of-stock items and verifying prices.

Each 30-pound robot named Tally is equipped with sensors to help it navigate the store’s layout and avoid bumping into customers’ carts. When it detects areas that aren’t fully stocked, the data is shared with store management.

The added robots means a Tally will be in 62 stores — more than half of the chain, Schnucks said Wednesday.

With this expansion, Tally will scan, on average, more than 4.2 million products per day. The grocer said the robots provide "accurate, frequent and comprehensive insights into product flow and operations."

Schnucks piloted the Tally robot in July 2017 in three stores and added more the next year.

The robots traversed store aisles two to three times per day and "autonomously captured inventory" for roughly 35,000 products per store with each traversal, the grocer said.