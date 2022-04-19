 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More suits against Amazon over deadly warehouse collapse in Edwardsville

Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville

Vertical columns stand in what remains of the Amazon warehouse struck by a tornado in December, 2021, seen on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Edwardsville. An engineer who inspected the site after the tornado said he saw structural columns that were not anchored to the ground, according to a report released Tuesday by the law firm representing one of victims' families.

EDWARDSVILLE — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said Tuesday that he has filed two lawsuits on behalf of victims of the deadly Amazon warehouse collapse in December. 

Crump, who represented Michael Brown’s family after a police officer shot and killed the teenager in Ferguson, said he and attorneys with Texas-based Hilliard Martinez Gonzales and the Alton-based MillerKing Law Firm are representing three drivers who survived and Deon January, the mother of DeAndre Morrow, one of six killed when a tornado smashed into the facility in Edwardsville.

The suits also named the warehouse's developer, TriStar Properties, and builder, Contegra Construction. 

Crump's announcement follows last week's press conference from an attorney representing the family of Austin McEwen, who also died in the collapse. Jack Casciato, an attorney with Chicago-based Clifford Law Offices, publicized a report from engineer Dan Bruno who alleged that he saw “significant structural issues” that may have contributed to the building’s collapse. Bruno also is the fire marshal for the West County EMS & Fire Protection District in St. Louis County.

Crump included Bruno's report in his lawsuits. 

Crump, who is based in Tallahassee, Florida, has represented several families of Black people killed by police, including Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. He also represented people sickened by water in Flint, Michigan.

