More than 1,000 New York Times union employees plan walkout

More than 1,000 union employees at the New York Times Co. have pledged to walk out if the news publisher does not agree to a complete and fair contract by Dec. 8, according to a tweet by the union on Friday.

The NYT NewsGuild has sought wages that "keep up with inflation" as well as to preserve and enhance health insurance and retirement benefits that were promised during hiring, according to a letter signed by 1,036 members.

"We will walk out and stop work for 24 hours, on Thursday, Dec. 8, if we do not have a deal for a complete and equitable contract by then," the letter read.

“While we are disappointed that the NewsGuild is threatening to strike, we are prepared to ensure The Times continues to serve our readers without disruption,” an NYT spokesperson said, adding that they company's current wage proposal offered “significant increases.”

The union did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for additional comments.

Earlier in March, a group of nearly 600 tech employees at the New York Times voted to unionize as the company faced claims it unlawfully interfered with labor organizing.