ST. LOUIS — More than 1,000 St. Louis-area hotel workers will be laid off next week, according to a notice filed by St. Louis-based Lodging Hospitality Management.

Hotels across the city and county will be affected, as travel- and tourism-related businesses continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Layoffs go into effect June 12, according to the notice filed with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining, or WARN, Act. Workers' health insurance benefits will remain active through the end of June.

The type of jobs eliminated is not specified in the filing.

These are the hotels set to lay off workers, including the approximate number of jobs that will be eliminated:

St. Louis

Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark and 360 Rooftop Bar, 300 employees

St. Louis Union Station Hotel, 300 employees

Embassy Suites St. Louis Airport, 33 employees

The Cheshire, 23 employees

Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis Airport, 19 employees

Maryland Height

Sheraton Westport Hotels, 190 employees