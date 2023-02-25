ST. LOUIS — Every year, Eddie McVey makes a few upgrades at Maggie O’Brien’s, his Irish bar on Market Street in Downtown West. But once he heard the new Major League Soccer stadium was going up across the street, McVey went all in with a top-to-bottom, multimillion-dollar renovation.

It’s for sure the same Maggie’s, with a bigger bar and little better flow and, most noticeably, a forest green paint job on the outside of the restaurant. For McVey, having the ownership group of St. Louis City SC choose the city for its base “means the world to us little guys of St. Louis,” he said.

“I’m proud to have a business in St. Louis,” McVey said. “This is just icing on the cake.”

Investment has poured into the Downtown West neighborhood since MLS announced a new St. Louis team in 2019, with roughly $820 million in development and 300 occupancy permits issued to date. In 2020 alone, the area had the most building permits citywide.

New businesses, like the ViolaSTL marijuana dispensary and London Tea Room, have opened or relocated nearby. A historic redevelopment with hundreds of apartments will welcome residents this summer. And major streetscape improvements that officials promise will improve pedestrian safety are underway.

Much of the investment — around $500 million — is the CityPark stadium itself at Market and 22nd, built by the local ownership group of the Taylor family, of car rental giant Enterprise, and World Wide Technology founder Jim Kavanaugh.

St. Louis City SC officials said they want CityPark and the excitement around the new soccer team to be catalysts for change: lure development, generate civic pride and, hopefully, usher in a new era for St. Louis.

“As a region, we have to believe in the city,” said St. Louis City SC’s chief brand architect Lee Broughton. “Having a downtown that isn’t the most vibrant space will take away from any individual part that is down there. … So much of this is really about much more than soccer.”

St. Louis is a longtime believer in silver bullets. Leaders pinned their hopes on Ballpark Village and the Gateway Arch renovations only to be kept waiting. But the Taylor family’s investment in the soccer club and regional business group Greater St. Louis Inc., which has made the downtown area a key focus, could be crucial.

Downtown West was on the rise before the soccer team. But area business owners say CityPark has inspired them to work together with residents to create a vibrant, sustainable neighborhood.

“It’s just so attractive, it really lifts the whole neighborhood,” said Fran Caradonna, CEO of Schlafly Beer, located one block north on Locust Street. “It’s like your neighbor down the street who keeps their grass short.”

‘Activity begets activity’

For three years, Caradonna watched the Olive, North 20th, Market and North 22nd streets transform from a handful of parking lots, low-rise brick retail buildings, interstate ramps and underutilized greenspace to a 22,500-seat steel and concrete soccer stadium.

The brewery has had typical ups and downs, the worst coming during the coronavirus pandemic. But recently, the Tap Room has experienced an upswing as more people visit the downtown area. Caradonna expects CityPark to draw even more.

That’s a major plus for the neighborhood, said Gary Prosterman, president and CEO of Memphis-based Development Services Group. His firm is building The Victor, 384 apartments at the historic Butler Brothers building that was constructed in 1906 as a mail-order catalog wholesaler that later served the Ben Franklin retail chain.

CityPark was one of the factors that persuaded Prosterman’s company to move forward on the more than $130 million redevelopment, along with nearby job centers like the upcoming National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters less than 2 miles north. The first 147 apartments will be ready for residents by June along with nearly 2 acres of rooftop amenities like a swimming pool, pickleball courts and view of CityPark. The second phase will be done by this fall, he said.

Development Services Group has met with other business owners in the area, including St. Louis City SC, about creating a neighborhood plan. Prosterman said he knows from experience that stadiums aren’t the main draw for residents.

“Activity begets activity,” he said.

Jackie James saw plenty of activity this past summer when she moved her London Tea Room from its longtime home near Tower Grove Park to Locust Street. Her new space is nearly five times bigger, can host more events like tea classes and a celebration of King Charles III’s coronation in May, and is about 2 blocks north of CityPark — a happy coincidence, she said, for the native of Surrey, England.

There’s nothing like the atmosphere that surrounds a Premiership game in England’s top soccer league, she said.

“Now if only Ted Lasso will come here,” said James, referring to the American television character who winds up managing an English soccer team.

At ViolaSTL, the dispensary across from the stadium on Olive, business is growing week over week.

Co-founder Dan Pettigrew said his company chose the location because it was downtown, within reach of Illinois customers and situated within a growing neighborhood. Being located next to police headquarters is as much for security as it is to make a statement. CityPark, though, was a bonus and a “very, very pleasant surprise,” he said.

Viola, founded by former NBA players, is all in for the games.

“We’re excited for people to see the neighborhood, see new businesses opening and how reinvigorating it is,” Pettigrew said. “The intention is to bring thousands of people to our neighborhood and all of the businesses here. We really hope people get a chance to enjoy it.”

‘Catalytic projects’

The stadium is largely privately financed, an anomaly among arenas across the country: $5.7 million of tax credits; 25 years of real estate tax abatement worth $35 million; amusement tax abatement worth $22 million; plus 2% in special sales taxes at CityPark.

A financial analysis from St. Louis Development Corp., the city’s economic development agency, projected that the stadium would add $10.4 million to city coffers and $3 million to St. Louis Public Schools over 10 years.

The ownership group is capitalizing on a rich soccer tradition in the region and is likely to appeal to St. Louis’ international workers, said Sarah Coffin, a professor of urban planning at St. Louis University.

However, Coffin cautions that CityPark won’t prompt change or economic development without solid plans that address longstanding concerns like housing and safety.

“There are other components of downtown that need to change for it to be an attractive place to live. And once that’s an attractive place to live, then you’re going to start seeing more investment,” said Coffin. “It’s not going to be the stadium that’s going to do it.”

Greater St. Louis Inc. — of which Enterprise’s Andy Taylor is the founder — has made the downtown area a focal point for the regional business group. The organization has plans to make the area walkable, and thereby safer for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as to continue to invest in “catalytic projects” like CityPark that bring more business and activity to underutilized spaces, said Kurt Weigle, Greater St. Louis Inc.’s chief downtown officer.

The organization has thrown its support behind the Brickline Greenway that is expected to improve walkability by adding over 12 miles of biking and walking paths throughout 14 neighborhoods in St. Louis, including past CityPark.

Greater St. Louis also has invested an undisclosed amount of funding into a proposed apartment development near 20th and Locust, just north of the stadium, from St. Louis real estate investors AHM Group.

“What we are crafting right now and have crafted is a plan for taking downtown to the next level,” Weigle said.

Expectations are high.

Jassen Johnson was the only developer around Locust and Jefferson Avenue for much of the past 15 years as he invested $100 million near the Downtown West and Midtown border, to fulfill his vision of Jefferson Connector, a mixed-use project featuring offices, apartments, restaurants and retail shops to connect downtown to the Midtown neighborhood.

Over the past few years, Johnson has seen others join him and development take off at warp speed thanks to CityPark. He’s excited at the prospect of people coming to the area, who, before St. Louis City SC, likely wouldn’t have.

And he’s especially energized by other business owners and developers in the area coming together to form a single vision of what they want to see the area become.

Work isn’t finished, but it’s getting there, he said.

“It’s an affirmation, that through all the trials and tribulations,” Johnson said, “it was worth it.”