More warehouses proposed in Maryland Heights

Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development filed plans to build nearly 1.9 million square feet of storage and distribution buildings off Page Avenue.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A developer is proposing to build five warehouses just south of the Missouri River in Maryland Heights.

NorthPoint told the city that its potential tenants are expected to be primarily in the storage and logistics sector, according to plans filed with Maryland Heights. 

The company has the property under contract to buy from the Alice Anheuser Beims Moore trust, documents show.

NorthPoint told the city that its potential tenants are expected to be primarily in the storage and logistics sector, according to plans filed with Maryland Heights. 

The company has the property under contract to buy from the Alice Anheuser Beims Moore trust, documents show.

The project, called 364 Logistics Center, would be at least the fourth industrial park to be built in the area, including another project from NorthPoint called Riverview Commerce Center that would add 1.1 million square feet.

Nearby, TriStar Cos. is building 1.3 million square feet, and Clearpath Development Partners is building nearly 1.1 million square feet of warehouses. 

News