‘Most photographed’ NYSE trader contracts coronavirus

FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Trading on the NYSE went all-electronic for the first time Monday, March 23 after the exchange temporarily closed its trading floor as a precaution after two employees tested positive last week for the coronavirus. “Things are sort of seamless, as far as speed and execution go,” said Tuchman. He's usually on the NYSE floor trading for Quattro Securities but now working from home. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
New York Stock Exchange Floor Governor Brendan Connolly, left, works with traders Peter Tuchman, John Panin and Sal Suarino, second left to right, on the floor of the NYSE, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,500 points, or 6%, following similar drops in Europe after a fight among major crude-producing countries jolted investors already on edge about the widening fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,500 points, or 6%, following similar drops in Europe after a fight among major crude-producing countries jolted investors already on edge about the widening fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Trader Peter Tuchman wears his "Dow 19,000" cap on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Peter Tuchman, dubbed the "most photographed trader on Wall Street," took to Instagram on Thursday to tell his 10,000-odd followers that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
The New York Stock Exchange trader, who calls himself the "Einstein of Wall Street" on his Instagram page, revealed the diagnosis with the picture of a Corona Extra beer bottle and an emoticon of hands joined together.
"Hi guys I just thought I'd let you know that I did test positive for corona I am battling it pretty hard never felt so sick in my life..." Tuchman said in the post.
"Great team of doctors no breathing problems that's a good thing all the other problems that's a bad thing will get to the other side of this I'll be in touch ... soon ... send prayers," he added.
At least two more Intercontinental Exchange Inc-owned NYSE floor traders tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, despite strict measures taken to prevent those infected from entering the exchange while it remained open last week, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
