MSD cleaning up break in sewer line in Earth City

EARTH CITY — Crews from the Metropolitan Sewer District are working to repair a break in a force main. The break was found Friday night, MSD spokesman Sean J. Stone said in a news release.

Force mains are sewer lines that use pumps to move wastewater over hills and in flat areas.

The break is in an industrial area along Rider Trail North.

Sewer service won't be affected, the release said.

There are warning signs in the area, and the public is asked to avoid creeks, ponds and detention basins in the vicinity until the cleanup is finished.

